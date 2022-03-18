Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Price Target Raised to GBX 170 at Barclays

Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 165 ($2.15) to GBX 170 ($2.21) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DROOF. Citigroup raised shares of Deliveroo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 201 ($2.61) to GBX 163 ($2.12) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 190 ($2.47) to GBX 208 ($2.70) in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.33.
OTCMKTS DROOF remained flat at $$1.43 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,245. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.20. Deliveroo has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $6.20.
Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.
