Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.250-$1.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.50 billion-$25.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.65 billion.
Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $50.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.64. Dell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $42.40 and a fifty-two week high of $61.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.
Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $27.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.52 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 62.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Dell Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.57 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Dell Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dell Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.93.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.20% of the company’s stock.
About Dell Technologies (Get Rating)
Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.
