Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.250-$1.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.50 billion-$25.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.65 billion.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $50.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.64. Dell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $42.40 and a fifty-two week high of $61.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $27.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.52 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 62.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Dell Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.57 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Dell Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dell Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies (Get Rating)

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.