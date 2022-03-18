Deri Protocol (DERI) Hits Market Cap of $11.24 Million

Deri Protocol (DERI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. Deri Protocol has a market cap of $11.24 million and $681,271.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded up 8.8% against the dollar. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0762 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002473 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00045523 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,793.39 or 0.06904925 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 1,486.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00039237 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,402.48 or 0.99869914 BTC.

Deri Protocol Coin Profile

Deri Protocol was first traded on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 463,632,436 coins and its circulating supply is 147,586,762 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Deri Protocol Coin Trading

