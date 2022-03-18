Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 154.27%. Destination XL Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

OTCMKTS DXLG traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.09. 1,236,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,173. Destination XL Group has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $8.99. The firm has a market cap of $321.94 million, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.95.

In other Destination XL Group news, CMO Ujjwal Dhoot sold 10,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $54,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John F. Cooney sold 15,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Destination XL Group by 202.1% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 266,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 178,545 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Destination XL Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,233,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Destination XL Group by 1,772.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 63,185 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Destination XL Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Destination XL Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.24% of the company’s stock.

Destination XL Group, Inc engages in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.

