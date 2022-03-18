Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) a €89.00 Price Target

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) has been assigned a €89.00 ($97.80) price objective by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 131.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a €113.00 ($124.18) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($92.31) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €114.00 ($125.27) target price on HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €39.00 ($42.86) price target on HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($51.65) price objective on HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HelloFresh currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €82.01 ($90.12).

Get HelloFresh alerts:

ETR HFG traded down €1.46 ($1.60) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €38.38 ($42.18). 1,179,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,734. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €50.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of €70.47. HelloFresh has a 1-year low of €33.41 ($36.71) and a 1-year high of €97.50 ($107.14).

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.