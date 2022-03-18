Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) a €190.00 Price Target

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM – Get Rating) has been given a €190.00 ($208.79) price target by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €150.00 ($164.84) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €116.00 ($127.47) target price on Rheinmetall in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($126.37) price objective on Rheinmetall in a research report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group set a €187.00 ($205.49) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Friday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €83.00 ($91.21) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rheinmetall currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €131.18 ($144.16).

Get Rheinmetall alerts:

Shares of RHM stock traded up €6.70 ($7.36) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €163.00 ($179.12). The company had a trading volume of 568,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,244. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion and a PE ratio of 28.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.70, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Rheinmetall has a fifty-two week low of €76.28 ($83.82) and a fifty-two week high of €162.95 ($179.07). The company’s fifty day moving average is €108.35 and its 200 day moving average is €92.04.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.