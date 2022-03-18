Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Target Price to €420.00

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €450.00 ($494.51) to €420.00 ($461.54) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on L’Oréal from €435.00 ($478.02) to €450.00 ($494.51) in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays raised L’Oréal from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded L’Oréal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded L’Oréal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.20.

Shares of LRLCY traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.04. The stock had a trading volume of 103,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,940. L’Oréal has a 12 month low of $71.04 and a 12 month high of $97.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.28.

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

