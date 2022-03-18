Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $147.52

Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €147.52 ($162.11) and traded as high as €162.30 ($178.35). Deutsche Börse shares last traded at €162.15 ($178.19), with a volume of 846,374 shares traded.

DB1 has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €171.20 ($188.13) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €184.00 ($202.20) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays set a €165.00 ($181.32) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €164.00 ($180.22) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €154.00 ($169.23) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €166.30 ($182.75).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.89, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is €152.90 and its 200-day moving average is €147.52. The stock has a market cap of $29.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

