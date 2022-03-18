Dev Protocol 1-Day Volume Tops $11,037.00 (DEV)

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 18th. One Dev Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00002441 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dev Protocol has a market cap of $1.11 million and $11,037.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00010371 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00008198 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.97 or 0.00308527 BTC.

About Dev Protocol

DEV is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Dev Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dev Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dev Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

