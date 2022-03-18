Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $168.00

Shares of Devolver Digital, Inc. (LON:DEVO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 168 ($2.18) and last traded at GBX 169.90 ($2.21), with a volume of 17865 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 170.50 ($2.22).
Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Devolver Digital in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 180 ($2.34) target price for the company.
Devolver Digital Company Profile (LON:DEVO)
