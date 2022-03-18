Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $168.00

Shares of Devolver Digital, Inc. (LON:DEVO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 168 ($2.18) and last traded at GBX 169.90 ($2.21), with a volume of 17865 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 170.50 ($2.22).

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Devolver Digital in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 180 ($2.34) target price for the company.

Get Devolver Digital alerts:

Devolver Digital Company Profile (LON:DEVO)

Devolver Digital Inc develops video games for release on PC and mobile in the United States and internationally. It publishes video games. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Devolver Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devolver Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.