DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,412 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 765.8% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 445,677 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $243,723,000 after purchasing an additional 394,204 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 49,142.7% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 355,040 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 354,319 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 9.5% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,324,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,817,964,000 after acquiring an additional 287,092 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its stake in DexCom by 151.9% in the third quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 307,395 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $168,102,000 after acquiring an additional 185,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DexCom in the third quarter valued at $78,054,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $452.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DexCom from $570.00 to $514.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $565.33.

NASDAQ:DXCM traded up $13.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $468.05. 991,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The firm has a market cap of $45.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 300.54, a PEG ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 0.90. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.45 and a 52-week high of $659.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $422.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $515.70.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $698.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.66 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.94, for a total transaction of $253,764.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.33, for a total transaction of $98,582.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,690 shares of company stock worth $13,794,029. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

