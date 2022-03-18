DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) PT Lowered to GBX 325 at Berenberg Bank

DFS Furniture (LON:DFS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 365 ($4.75) to GBX 325 ($4.23) in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 49.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DFS. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.85) price target on shares of DFS Furniture in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Get DFS Furniture alerts:

Shares of DFS Furniture stock opened at GBX 218 ($2.83) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 227.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 249.28. DFS Furniture has a 1 year low of GBX 171.37 ($2.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 318.50 ($4.14). The company has a market capitalization of £563.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.60, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

In related news, insider Alison Hutchinson purchased 18,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.81) per share, for a total transaction of £40,525.92 ($52,699.51).

About DFS Furniture (Get Rating)

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company operates its products under the brands of DFS, Sofology, Dwell, and Sofa Workshop. It operates a network of 125 DFS stores, 42 Sofology stores, and 36 Dwell stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DFS Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DFS Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.