Dfyn Network 24 Hour Volume Reaches $809,877.00 (DFYN)

Dfyn Network (DFYN) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. One Dfyn Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0903 or 0.00000224 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dfyn Network has a market capitalization of $8.49 million and $809,877.00 worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dfyn Network has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002480 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00045642 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,789.32 or 0.06913226 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,457.36 or 1.00271939 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 1,386.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00036867 BTC.

About Dfyn Network

Dfyn Network’s total supply is 198,284,457 coins and its circulating supply is 94,013,705 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn

Dfyn Network Coin Trading

