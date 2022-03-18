Diamond Price Reaches $1.83 on Top Exchanges (DMD)

Diamond (DMD) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Diamond has a market cap of $6.72 million and approximately $12,285.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Diamond has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Diamond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.83 or 0.00004391 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001454 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000026 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00046872 BTC.

Diamond Profile

Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,671,541 coins. Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

