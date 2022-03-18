DIGG 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $44,234.00 (DIGG)

DIGG (DIGG) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One DIGG coin can currently be bought for about $29,480.72 or 0.70571421 BTC on popular exchanges. DIGG has a total market cap of $14.83 million and approximately $44,234.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DIGG has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00045615 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,945.21 or 0.07050290 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,773.27 or 0.99997536 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00033449 BTC.

About DIGG

DIGG’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 503 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

DIGG Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIGG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

