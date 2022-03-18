DigitalBits (XDB) 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.65 Million

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One DigitalBits coin can currently be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00001043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $381.78 million and $3.65 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DigitalBits has traded up 42.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.80 or 0.00236171 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00010980 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003910 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00034529 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $340.59 or 0.00814125 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000097 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

XDB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 874,608,082 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars.

