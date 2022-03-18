Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Stock Position Increased by Wealth Architects LLC

Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 580,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,328 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Wealth Architects LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $19,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,357,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,493,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,114,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,188,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,501,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $33.20 on Friday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $30.59 and a 12 month high of $35.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.83.

