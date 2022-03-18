Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) Trading Up 0.1%

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Rating) shares were up 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $48.24 and last traded at $48.23. Approximately 167,080 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 171,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.17.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.04.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $681,000. AWM Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $642,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,381,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000.

