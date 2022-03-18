Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) is AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s 7th Largest Position

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 746,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,896 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 1.3% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned 0.14% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $21,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 69.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 176.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $57,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,088. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.74. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $29.33.
