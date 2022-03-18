Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Bought by Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 221.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 318,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,621 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises about 0.7% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC owned 0.26% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $16,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFUS. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,484,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,628,000 after purchasing an additional 159,497 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,179,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,623,000 after buying an additional 22,433 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 25.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 978,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,130,000 after buying an additional 200,989 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 973,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,306,000 after buying an additional 18,371 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 851,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,149,000 after purchasing an additional 19,552 shares during the period.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $47.84 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.52 and a fifty-two week high of $52.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.27.

