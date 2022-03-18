Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Bought by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 58.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 696,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,743 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 1.1% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned approximately 0.37% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $18,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,226,000. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,167,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,500,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,731,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.81. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,451. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.34. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $23.16 and a 52-week high of $27.31.

