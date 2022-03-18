Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Stake Raised by Wealth Architects LLC

Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,339 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC owned about 0.05% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of DFAX opened at $24.75 on Friday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $23.16 and a 1-year high of $27.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.34.

