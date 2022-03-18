DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.90

Shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSE:DRT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.90 and last traded at C$1.97, with a volume of 26113 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.98.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.27. The firm has a market cap of C$162.17 million and a PE ratio of -2.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.21 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.04.
DIRTT Environmental Solutions Company Profile (TSE:DRT)
