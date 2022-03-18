Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) and National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Financial Contrast

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) and Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

National Storage Affiliates Trust has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diversified Healthcare Trust has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

National Storage Affiliates Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Diversified Healthcare Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. National Storage Affiliates Trust pays out 210.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Diversified Healthcare Trust pays out 5.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. National Storage Affiliates Trust has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Diversified Healthcare Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. National Storage Affiliates Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and Diversified Healthcare Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Storage Affiliates Trust 0 4 4 0 2.50 Diversified Healthcare Trust 0 2 1 0 2.33

National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has a consensus price target of $59.75, suggesting a potential downside of 2.56%. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a consensus price target of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 79.18%. Given Diversified Healthcare Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Diversified Healthcare Trust is more favorable than National Storage Affiliates Trust.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares National Storage Affiliates Trust and Diversified Healthcare Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Storage Affiliates Trust $585.67 million 9.57 $105.25 million $0.95 64.55 Diversified Healthcare Trust $1.38 billion 0.51 $174.51 million $0.74 3.96

Diversified Healthcare Trust has higher revenue and earnings than National Storage Affiliates Trust. Diversified Healthcare Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Storage Affiliates Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.9% of National Storage Affiliates Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.7% of Diversified Healthcare Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.2% of National Storage Affiliates Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Diversified Healthcare Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares National Storage Affiliates Trust and Diversified Healthcare Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Storage Affiliates Trust 17.97% 5.92% 2.39% Diversified Healthcare Trust 12.62% 6.90% 2.46%

Summary

National Storage Affiliates Trust beats Diversified Healthcare Trust on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust (Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust (Get Rating)

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants. The SHOP segment manages senior living communities that offers short term and long term residential care, and other services for residents where it pay fees to the operator to manage the communities for its account. The company was founded on December 16, 1998 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

