DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $87.26, but opened at $89.02. DocuSign shares last traded at $89.51, with a volume of 1,986 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total transaction of $5,607,198.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer acquired 66,882 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.76 per share, with a total value of $5,000,098.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,764 shares of company stock valued at $8,891,699. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DOCU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on DocuSign from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wedbush cut their price objective on DocuSign from $200.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DocuSign from $121.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -269.63, a P/E/G ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $580.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 1,240.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in DocuSign by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 899.0% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 35,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 32,013 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU)

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

