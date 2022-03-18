Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Position Lifted by Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 261,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,244 shares during the quarter. Dollar General makes up 4.0% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of Dollar General worth $61,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 335.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded up $9.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $221.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,386,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,686. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.58. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $240.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $207.94 and a 200 day moving average of $216.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.45%.

Dollar General declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.56.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

