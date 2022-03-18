DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Shares Up 9.9%

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) shot up 9.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $106.34 and last traded at $105.57. 179,114 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 8,249,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.09.

A number of research firms recently commented on DASH. Bank of America decreased their target price on DoorDash from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on DoorDash from $256.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on DoorDash from $205.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on DoorDash from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on DoorDash from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.11.

The company has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.22 and a beta of -0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.07 and a 200-day moving average of $161.29.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.67) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DoorDash news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 5,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.78, for a total transaction of $567,068.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.08, for a total value of $750,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 413,474 shares of company stock worth $48,338,691. 15.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in DoorDash by 3,850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. 75.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

