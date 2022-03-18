Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $20.18

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.18 and traded as high as $23.90. Dorchester Minerals shares last traded at $23.89, with a volume of 107,437 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Dorchester Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

The firm has a market cap of $883.57 million, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.85 and a 200-day moving average of $20.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.639 dividend. This is an increase from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.70%. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.96%.

In other Dorchester Minerals news, COO Bradley J. Ehrman bought 1,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,146.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Leslie A. Moriyama bought 1,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.58 per share, for a total transaction of $47,808.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 4,104 shares of company stock worth $94,028. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 397,752 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Botty Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 554,430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,628,000 after purchasing an additional 20,403 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $642,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests (NPI). The NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by its operating partnership. Royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.

