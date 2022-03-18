Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Shares Down 3.6%

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.30 and last traded at $13.32. 6,954 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 420,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.82.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $543.90 million, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.04 and its 200-day moving average is $12.81.

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.50). Dorian LPG had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.29%.

In related news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $876,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 410.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 622,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,722,000 after acquiring an additional 500,378 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 429,869 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,455,000 after acquiring an additional 187,089 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 1,177.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 140,890 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 129,860 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 38.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 466,818 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,592,000 after acquiring an additional 129,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the third quarter worth $1,152,000. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dorian LPG Company Profile (NYSE:LPG)

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

