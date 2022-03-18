dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $196.19

Shares of dotdigital Group Plc (LON:DOTD – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 196.19 ($2.55) and traded as low as GBX 88.40 ($1.15). dotdigital Group shares last traded at GBX 89.60 ($1.17), with a volume of 1,794,831 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of dotdigital Group from GBX 230 ($2.99) to GBX 100 ($1.30) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of dotdigital Group from GBX 205 ($2.67) to GBX 170 ($2.21) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of dotdigital Group to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 200 ($2.60) to GBX 88 ($1.14) in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Get dotdigital Group alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 138.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 196.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £267.71 million and a PE ratio of 23.58.

In other news, insider Boris Huard purchased 15,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 55 ($0.72) per share, for a total transaction of £8,412.25 ($10,939.21).

About dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD)

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based omni-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for dotdigital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dotdigital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.