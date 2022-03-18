DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Shares Gap Up to $11.50

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.50, but opened at $11.89. DoubleDown Interactive shares last traded at $11.85, with a volume of 414 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DoubleDown Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.
The company has a quick ratio of 11.69, a current ratio of 13.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.48.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in DoubleDown Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Precept Management LLC bought a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter worth approximately $652,000. 10.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI)
DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.
