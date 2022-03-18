DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Shares Gap Up to $11.50

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.50, but opened at $11.89. DoubleDown Interactive shares last traded at $11.85, with a volume of 414 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DoubleDown Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 11.69, a current ratio of 13.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.48.

DoubleDown Interactive ( NASDAQ:DDI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $86.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.49 million. Equities research analysts expect that DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in DoubleDown Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Precept Management LLC bought a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter worth approximately $652,000. 10.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI)

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.

