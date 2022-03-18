DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $41.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 58.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.47.

DoubleVerify stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.94. The company had a trading volume of 10,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,848. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.11. DoubleVerify has a 1 year low of $19.95 and a 1 year high of $48.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.77 and a 200 day moving average of $30.85.

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $105.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.13 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 6.61%. DoubleVerify’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that DoubleVerify will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Matthew F. Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $482,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 12,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $398,815.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,185,474 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DV. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in DoubleVerify by 446.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in DoubleVerify by 284.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in DoubleVerify by 970.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

