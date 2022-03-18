Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.11 and last traded at $22.17. Approximately 8,295 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 228,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dream Finders Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.45.

Dream Finders Homes ( NASDAQ:DFH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $852.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.28 million. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The company’s revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFH. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,674,000. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 3rd quarter worth $26,098,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 4th quarter worth $28,192,000. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL lifted its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 257.0% in the 3rd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,207,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,923,000 after acquiring an additional 869,159 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 3rd quarter worth $7,058,000. 18.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile (NASDAQ:DFH)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

