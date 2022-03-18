DTF Tax-Free Income (NYSE:DTF) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.15

Shares of DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.15 and traded as low as $12.84. DTF Tax-Free Income shares last traded at $12.98, with a volume of 47,206 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. 33.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DTF Tax-Free Income (NYSE:DTF)

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

