DTF Tax-Free Income (NYSE:DTF) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.15

Shares of DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.15 and traded as low as $12.84. DTF Tax-Free Income shares last traded at $12.98, with a volume of 47,206 shares trading hands.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.15.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%.
About DTF Tax-Free Income (NYSE:DTF)
DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DTF Tax-Free Income (DTF)
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.