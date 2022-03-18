Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $14,950.00

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. During the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000246 BTC on major exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a market capitalization of $3.22 million and $14,950.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00045798 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,960.93 or 0.07069072 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,853.49 or 0.99923037 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 44.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00032475 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) using one of the exchanges listed above.

