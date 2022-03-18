Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $4,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in Duke Realty by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 4,784 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Duke Realty by 190.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 407,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,735,000 after buying an additional 267,242 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Duke Realty by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Duke Realty by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 7,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRE stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $56.28. 3,079,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,926,829. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Duke Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $40.59 and a 12-month high of $66.22. The company has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.72.

Duke Realty ( NYSE:DRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 77.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.78%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DRE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial upgraded Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.27.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompasses various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

