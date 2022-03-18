Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,697.86 ($22.08).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.46) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.21) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,775 ($23.08) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($22.76) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,710 ($22.24) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

LON DNLM opened at GBX 1,134 ($14.75) on Friday. Dunelm Group has a twelve month low of GBX 963.50 ($12.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,599 ($20.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.57, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of £2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,255.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,325.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a GBX 37 ($0.48) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $14.00. Dunelm Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.47%.

In other news, insider William Reeve bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,169 ($15.20) per share, for a total transaction of £23,380 ($30,403.12). Also, insider Ian Bull bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,100 ($14.30) per share, for a total transaction of £33,000 ($42,912.87).

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

