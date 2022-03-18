DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,797 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 18,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Finally, TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DD shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DD traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.45. 53,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,571,880. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.81. The company has a market cap of $38.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.43. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.37 and a fifty-two week high of $86.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.07%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

