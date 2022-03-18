DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DD. KeyCorp raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $75.81 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours has a twelve month low of $66.37 and a twelve month high of $86.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.43.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 38.83%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 69.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

