Durango Resources (CVE:DGO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.09

Durango Resources Inc. (CVE:DGO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 422619 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.05. The company has a market cap of C$6.14 million and a P/E ratio of -8.00.
Durango Resources Company Profile (CVE:DGO)
Featured Stories
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Durango Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Durango Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.