DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Trading Down 3%

Shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) were down 3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $30.41 and last traded at $30.41. Approximately 56 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 61,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $575.44 million, a PE ratio of 46.81 and a beta of 2.26.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DXPE. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in DXP Enterprises by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 501,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,864,000 after buying an additional 103,519 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in DXP Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $2,125,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in DXP Enterprises by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,444,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,069,000 after buying an additional 69,351 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in DXP Enterprises by 309.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 44,926 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in DXP Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $1,014,000. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE)

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses on maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.