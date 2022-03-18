DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Trading Down 3%

Shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) were down 3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $30.41 and last traded at $30.41. Approximately 56 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 61,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.36.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $575.44 million, a PE ratio of 46.81 and a beta of 2.26.
About DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE)
DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses on maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.
