Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 17.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.
Shares of NYSE DLNG traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.09. The company had a trading volume of 72,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,639. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $3.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.00 and its 200-day moving average is $3.04. The stock has a market cap of $113.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.67.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.
About Dynagas LNG Partners (Get Rating)
Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.
