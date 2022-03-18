Dynamic Tops One Day Trading Volume of $70.00 (DYN)

Dynamic (DYN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Dynamic coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000253 BTC on exchanges. Dynamic has a market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $70.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dynamic has traded down 6.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,769.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,954.53 or 0.07073378 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.24 or 0.00268717 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00014893 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.33 or 0.00730986 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00066771 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00007591 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $193.06 or 0.00462196 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $166.96 or 0.00399718 BTC.

About Dynamic

Dynamic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Dynamic Coin Trading

