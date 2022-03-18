Eagle Ridge Investment Management Grows Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,049 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management owned 0.12% of Amdocs worth $11,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 197.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

DOX stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.31. 383,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,873. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $82.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.73.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.13%. Amdocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.

