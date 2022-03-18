Eagle Ridge Investment Management Grows Position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 357,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management owned 0.17% of Reynolds Consumer Products worth $11,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in REYN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 112,200.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1,574.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the third quarter worth approximately $268,000. 33.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Shares of REYN stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.03. 441,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,216. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.30. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $32.29.

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 19.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.74%.

REYN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

About Reynolds Consumer Products (Get Rating)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.