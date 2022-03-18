Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has $10.47 Million Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Southern were worth $10,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Southern by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 983,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,927,000 after buying an additional 272,410 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 9.7% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 233,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,449,000 after acquiring an additional 20,539 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 553,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Southern by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Southern by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.41. 5,035,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,534,369. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.53 and a 12 month high of $69.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.26.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.81%.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $169,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $56,871.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,674 shares of company stock worth $2,809,521 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

