Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has $18.75 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,500 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,843 shares during the period. NIKE comprises about 2.0% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $18,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 64.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.79.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $128.11. 26,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,275,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.17. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $116.75 and a one year high of $179.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.97.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.94%.

NIKE Profile (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.