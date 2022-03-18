Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has $35.01 Million Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for about 3.7% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Eagle Ridge Investment Management owned 0.07% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $35,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. RE Advisers Corp increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 79.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro purchased 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Edward Jones lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $713.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $18.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $682.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,776. The stock has a market cap of $45.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.02. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $477.01 and a 52-week high of $710.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $663.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $647.70.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 251,634.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

