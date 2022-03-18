Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has $7.69 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 51.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,756 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 31,600 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bridge Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $584,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,523,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.30.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $3.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $234.38. 3,323,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,024,712. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.54. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.31 and a twelve month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

