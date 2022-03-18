Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has $7.98 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,353 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,496 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% during the third quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 18,879 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Edward Jones raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.95.

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.24. 23,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,302,919. The firm has a market cap of $142.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $71.70 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.91%.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,059 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $660,431.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $5,273,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,864 shares of company stock worth $15,572,925 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

